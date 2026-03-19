Happy Gudi Padwa 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share On Marathi New Year

Gudi Padwa, celebrated today on March 19, marks the beginning of the traditional New Year for Maharashtrians and many across India. Symbolising fresh starts, prosperity and positivity, the festival is observed with vibrant decorations, the hoisting of the auspicious Gudi, festive delicacies and heartfelt gatherings with loved ones. It is a time to leave behind the past and step into the new year with hope and renewed energy.

As homes light up with joy and rituals, people exchange warm wishes to spread happiness, good fortune and success, making Gudi Padwa not just a celebration, but a beautiful beginning to a promising year ahead.

25+ Happy Gudi Padwa 2026 wishes & more