Gudi Padwa 2026: Must-Try Traditional Foods That Mark The Marathi New Year

By: Sunanda Singh | March 15, 2026
Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year and is one of the most significant festivals celebrated across Maharashtra. On this occasion, include these Marathi traditional dishes in your Gudi Padwa thali.
Mahesh Vishwakarma
One of the most iconic festive dishes is Puran Poli. It is a sweet flatbread stuffed with a filling made from chana dal (split Bengal gram) and jaggery.A Maharashtrian festive flatbread stuffed with sweet lentil filling, puran poli adds a regional touch to Holi feasts.
Another festive favourite is Shrikhand. It is a creamy dessert made from strained yogurt, sugar, saffron, and cardamom.
Kothimbir Vadi is a popular, crispy Maharashtrian snack that is made from fresh coriander leaves (kothimbir), besan (gram flour), and spices.
Piyush is a popular Maharashtrian sweet drink made from shrikhand, buttermilk, sugar, and cardamom. It is often served during festive meals and traditional celebrations.
Eating neem leaves and jaggery is a must on Gudi Padwa. The bitter-sweet combination symbolises the different experiences of life: joy, sorrow, success, and challenges.
Aamras is a popular sweet dish enjoyed during Gudi Padwa in many Maharashtrian households, made from ripe mango pulp.
Basundi Puri is a traditional festive dish where rich, slow-cooked sweetened milk dessert, basundi, is served with soft puris.
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