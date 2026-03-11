Gudi Padwa 2026: Correct Date, Puja Muhurat & Guide To Celebrations Across State Of Maharashtra

Gudi Padwa 2026 | File Pic

Gudi Padwa is a major festival in Maharashtra which marks the beginning of the traditional Hindu lunar calendar. The festival falls on the first day of the Chaitra month and is recognised as the Marathi New Year. The festival is observed with great happiness and excitement, representing fresh starts, abundance, and the triumph of good over evil. The festival is celebrated with colours and by making rangoli. Apart from Maharashtra, it is also celebrated in Goa, Daman, and Diu.

About Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa is one of the most auspicious festivals which marks the beginning of the new year, especially in Maharashtra, and that is why it is also known as Marathi New Year. The festival is also observed in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh as Yugadi or Ugadi. Gudi Padwa is also known as Samvatsara Padvo, which means the first day of the new Samvat. You might be thinking, what is Samvatsara? It is a term for a "year" in the Hindu calendar which represents a 60-year cycle based on the orbit of Jupiter.

Gudi Padwa marks the harvest season

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the harvest season. Falling in the month of Chaitra, it signifies the end of the Rabi crop harvest and the start of new agricultural cycles. Farmers offer gratitude for a large amount of yield and pray for prosperity in the upcoming season.

Gudi Padwa 2026: Date and significance

According to Drik Panchang, the festival will be observed on Thursday, March 19

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 06:52 AM on March 19, 2026

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 04:52 AM on March 20, 2026

Celebration

On this day, people wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean and new traditional clothes. Women clean their homes and decorate them with flowers and lights. They also prepare delicious meals and make rangoli with colours and flowers outside their houses. One of the most important features of Gudi Padwa is the raising of a 'Gudi' outside residences.

This comprises a vibrant silk fabric attached to a bamboo pole, decorated with neem leaves, flowers, and an upside-down silver or copper vessel. The Gudi is thought to repel evil, attract good luck, and represent the triumph of good over evil. It symbolises wealth and achievement.