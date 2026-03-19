Happy Ugadi 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Share With Your Family And Friends

Ugadi, celebrated today on March 19, marks the beginning of the New Year for people in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Rooted in tradition and symbolism, the festival signifies fresh beginnings, hope and prosperity. Homes are decorated with mango leaves, families prepare the special Ugadi pachadi, and prayers are offered to welcome a positive year ahead.

Each element of the celebration reflects life’s mix of flavours such as sweet, sour, bitter and more, reminding us to embrace every experience with balance. As loved ones come together, Ugadi becomes a time to reflect, reset and step into the new year with renewed energy and optimism.

25+ Happy Ugadi 2026 wishes & more