What Is Ugadi? Know The Traditions, Significance And Rituals Of The Festival

Ugadi 2026 | Canva

Ugadi is an auspicious festival which is also known as Yugadi or Samvatsarādi. The festival symbolises new beginnings, prosperity, and spiritual renewal. Celebrated with rituals, festive foods, and cultural traditions, Ugadi welcomes the arrival of spring and the start of a new lunar calendar year. It marks the start of a new 60-year cycle. The festival is celebrated with new clothes, decorations, and festive food. Keep on reading to know more about the vibrant festival.

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What is Ugadi?

Ugadi is a major Hindu festival that marks the New Year in the Deccan region of India, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. The festival is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar. In 2026, Ugadi will be celebrated on March 19.

The word Ugadi comes from the Sanskrit words “Yuga” (age) and “Adi” (beginning). That means the beginning of a new era. The festival signifies hope, renewal, and the arrival of spring.

Ugadi | Photo Credit: Canva

Lord Brahma created the Universe

Ugadi holds deep cultural and spiritual importance for many Hindu communities. It symbolises fresh beginnings, prosperity, and spiritual growth. On this day, people reflect on the past year and welcome the new year with optimism and gratitude.

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Brahma created the universe on the day of Ugadi. Because of this belief, the day is considered highly auspicious for starting new ventures, making important decisions, and seeking blessings for the year ahead.

Traditions and rituals of Ugadi

Ugadi celebrations begin early in the morning with ritual oil baths and house cleaning, which is a symbol of purification and renewal. On this day, devotees decorate their homes with mango leaf torans and colourful rangoli designs at the entrance. Families visit temples, perform special prayers, and listen to Panchanga Shravanam.

One of the most important traditions is preparing Ugadi Pachadi. It is a special dish made with six ingredients: neem flowers, jaggery, tamarind, raw mango, chilli, and salt. Each ingredient represents different emotions in life, such as happiness, sadness, anger, and surprise.