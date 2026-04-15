Happy Bihu 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share On Assamese New Year

Happy Bihu 2026 | FPJ

The season of harvest, hope, and new beginnings is here! Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is the most joyous of Assam's three Bihu festivals and marks the arrival of the Assamese New Year. In 2026, the celebrations run from April 14 to April 20, a week filled with traditional dance, music, feasts, and the warm exchange of blessings among family and friends.

Whether you are in Assam or miles away, Bihu is a festival of the heart and one that brings people together in a spirit of togetherness, gratitude, and celebration. As the beats of the dhol fill the air and the fragrance of new blossoms sets the mood, take a moment to reach out to your loved ones and spread the festive cheer.

25+ Happy Bihu 2026 wishes & messages to share on this auspicious Assamese New Year