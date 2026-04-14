 Happy Vishu 2026: 25+ Malayalam New Year Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Family And Friends
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Happy Vishu 2026: 25+ Malayalam New Year Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Family And Friends

Vishu 2026 falls on April 15. Here are the best Malayalam New Year wishes, messages, and greetings to share with your family and friends on this joyful occasion.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 14, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
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Happy Vishu 2026 | FPJ

Vishu 2026 marks the beginning of the Malayalam New Year, a festival that symbolises prosperity, new beginnings, and hope. Observed this year on April 15, it is celebrated with rituals like Vishukkani, fireworks, and festive feasts. This auspicious day brings families together to welcome a year filled with positivity and abundance. It’s also the perfect time to share heartfelt wishes and messages with loved ones, spreading joy, blessings, and good fortune as a new chapter begins.

25+ Happy Vishu 2026 wishes & messages to share on Malayalam New Year

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