Happy Puthandu 2026: 25+ Tamil New Year Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Family And Friends

Happy Puthandu 2026 | FPJ

Celebrated on April 14, 2026, Tamil New Year or Puthandu, marks the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai as per the Tamil calendar and is one of the most cherished festivals for millions of Tamilians across India and beyond.

The day is steeped in meaning, symbolising renewal, fresh starts, and the hope that a new year always carries with it. From the auspicious Kani, the first sight of the new year featuring fruits, flowers, gold, and a mirror to special prayers, family gatherings, and festive meals, Puthandu is a celebration that touches both the heart and the soul.

25+ Happy Happy Puthandu 2026 wishes & more to share on Tamil New Year

Wishing you a Puthandu filled with joy, good health, and the promise of beautiful new beginnings. Happy Tamil New Year 2026!

May this Tamil New Year open doors to happiness, success, and everything your heart has been hoping for. Happy Puthandu!

As the Tamil calendar turns a new page, may your life be written with chapters of love, laughter, and prosperity. Happy Puthandu 2026!

May the auspicious sight of Kani on this Puthandu fill your year with abundance and blessings beyond measure!

Sending you warm wishes on Tamil New Year — may this year bring you closer to your dreams and your loved ones. Happy Puthandu!

May the freshness of Puthandu inspire you to leave behind what no longer serves you and embrace all the good that lies ahead!

Wishing you a Tamil New Year as vibrant and beautiful as the mango blossoms that herald this joyful season. Happy Puthandu 2026!

May every day of this new Tamil year be as bright and hopeful as the first. Iniya Tamil Puthandu Vazhthukkal!

On this auspicious day, may Goddess Durga bless you and your family with peace, prosperity, and endless happiness. Happy Puthandu!

May the Tamil New Year bring a harvest of good moments, cherished memories, and milestones worth celebrating. Happy Puthandu 2026!

Here's wishing you a year filled with the sweetness of jaggery, the freshness of neem, and the abundance of the harvest. Happy Tamil New Year!

May this Puthandu mark the beginning of your most successful and fulfilling year yet. Wishing you all the very best!

As you welcome the Tamil New Year, may you be surrounded by the people who matter most and the blessings you deserve. Happy Puthandu!

May the new Tamil year shower you with good health, inner peace, and the courage to chase every dream you hold dear!

Wishing you and your family a Puthandu that is as warm, joyful, and full of love as the traditions that make this day so special!

May this Tamil New Year bring new energy, new opportunities, and a renewed sense of purpose to everything you do. Happy Puthandu 2026!

On this beautiful occasion, may your home be filled with laughter, your heart with gratitude, and your life with grace. Iniya Puthandu Vazhthukkal!

May the blessings of this Tamil New Year stay with you through every season and every chapter of your life. Happy Puthandu!

Wishing you a year that blooms as beautifully as the flowers of Chithirai. May happiness follow you wherever you go. Happy Tamil New Year 2026!

May this Puthandu be the start of something truly wonderful—for you, your family, and everyone you love. Happy Tamil New Year!

As the new Tamil year begins, may your faith be strong, your spirit be light, and your path be clear. Happy Puthandu 2026!

May every sunrise of this Tamil New Year bring you fresh hope and every sunset leave you with a grateful heart. Iniya Puthandu Vazhthukkal!

Wishing you a Puthandu full of togetherness, delicious food, and the kind of moments that become lifelong memories!

May this Tamil New Year be your best one yet — filled with milestones, breakthroughs, and all the joy you truly deserve. Happy Puthandu!

On this auspicious day, may the universe align in your favour and bring you everything you have worked hard for. Happy Tamil New Year 2026!

May the spirit of Puthandu remind you that every new beginning is a gift. Embrace it with open arms and a grateful heart!

Sending you and your family the warmest Puthandu wishes — may this year be kind, generous, and full of beautiful surprises!

May this Tamil New Year bring clarity to your mind, calm to your heart, and abundance to your home. Happy Puthandu 2026!

Wishing you a year that is as rich in blessings as it is in love, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Iniya Tamil Puthandu Vazhthukkal!

As the first day of Chithirai dawns, may it bring with it all the hope, happiness, and harmony your heart has been waiting for. Happy Puthandu 2026!