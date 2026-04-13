Happy Baisakhi 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share On This Harvest Festival

One of India’s most vibrant and spiritually significant festivals, Baisakhi 2026 falls on Tuesday, April 14, and the celebrations are set to be as joyful and colourful as ever. Marking both the solar new year and the historic founding of the Khalsa Panth in 1699, Baisakhi holds a special place in the hearts of millions, particularly in Punjab and across the Sikh community worldwide.

From early morning visits to Gurudwaras and Nagar Kirtan processions to the energy of Bhangra and Gidda performances and the warmth of community Langars, the festival is a beautiful coming together of gratitude, faith, and new beginnings.

Here are 25+ Happy Baisakhi 2026 wishes & messages

Read Also Haridwar Witnesses Spiritual Surge Amid Grand Baisakhi Celebrations