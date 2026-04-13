BR Ambedkar Jayanti: Date, Importance & Legacy Of Babasaheb Who Is Know As The Architect Of Indian Constitution

BR Ambedkar Jayanti |

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Jayanti or Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. He was one of India’s most influential leaders and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. The day serves as a reminder of his fight for equality, justice, and the upliftment of marginalised communities. Let's deep dive into the early life, struggles, and more about the architect of the Indian Constitution.

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Babasaheb Ambedkar: Early life

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was born in 1891 in Mhow, now officially known as Dr Ambedkar Nagar in Madhya Pradesh, and faced severe discrimination during his early life due to caste-based inequalities. Despite facing severe caste-based discrimination during his early life, he went on to become a renowned jurist, economist, and social reformer. His relentless efforts were focused on eradicating social inequality and promoting the rights of marginalised communities in India. He was the 14th and last child of Ramji Maloji Sakpal, an army officer who held the rank of Subedar, and Bhimabai Sakpal.

BR Ambedkar contributions

One of his most significant contributions was his role in drafting the Constitution of India. As the chairman of the Drafting Committee, Dr. Ambedkar ensured that the Constitution guaranteed fundamental rights, equality before the law, and protection against discrimination. His vision laid the foundation for a democratic and inclusive India. He also led the 1927 Mahad Satyagraha for Dalit rights to use public water and the 1930 Kalaram Temple movement. Babasaheb also founded the Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha in 1924 to promote education and socio-economic uplifting of the depressed classes.

Ambedkar's ideas led to the establishment of RBI

BR Ambedkar's economic ideas were instrumental in the establishment of the Reserve Bank of India. He also wrote a book in 1923 called The Problem of the Rupee: Its Origin and Its Solution, which provided the analytical framework that guided the Hilton Young Commission in 1926, which ultimately led to the RBI Act of 1934 and the bank's inception in 1935.

Ambedkar Jayanti celebration across India

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated across the country with great respect and enthusiasm, especially in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. On this day, people pay tribute by visiting statues and memorials, organise cultural programs, rallies, and discussions which highlight his teachings and ideals. Educational institutions and social organisations conduct seminars to spread awareness about his contributions to society.