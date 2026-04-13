Haridwar Witnesses Spiritual Surge Amid Grand Baisakhi Celebrations | PTI

Haridwar: On the occasion of the Baisakhi Snan, a magnificent spectacle of faith is unfolding in the holy city of Haridwar on Monday. Devotees have already begun arriving in Haridwar in anticipation of the Baisakhi holy bath.

Since early morning, devotees from across the country have been streaming into Haridwar, taking a sacred dip in the holy River Ganga to earn spiritual merit. A massive surge of devotees has gathered at major Ganga ghats, including Har Ki Pauri, where a palpable sense of enthusiasm and reverence is evident among the pilgrims. Alongside the holy bath in the Ganga, people are performing rituals and prayers, seeking the happiness and prosperity of their families.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Devotees not only performed the ritual bath but also offered prayers and conducted traditional ceremonies, seeking peace, prosperity, and well-being for their families. The scene was both overwhelming and serene a rare blend of intense devotion and collective harmony.

In light of the massive turnout, the local administration remained on high alert. A strong police presence was deployed throughout the ghats and adjoining areas to manage the crowds effectively. Advanced surveillance systems, including CCTV cameras, were actively monitoring the situation to ensure safety and prevent any untoward incidents. Due to these efforts, the event has so far proceeded smoothly, with devotees maintaining discipline and cooperation.

Read Also Uttarakhand: Haridwar Civic Body To Shift Raw Meat Shops Out Of City Before Ardh Kumbh

Amid the spiritual fervour, emotions ran high, one devotee shared his feelings with IANS, “I feel incredibly blessed to witness the Ganga Aarti. The beauty of the moment moved me to tears.” Such heartfelt experiences reflected the deep emotional and spiritual connection people feel during this sacred festival.

Baisakhi, primarily known as a harvest festival, will be celebrated on April 14. It holds immense cultural and religious significance, especially for the Sikh community, marking both prosperity and new beginnings. The festival is also observed as the Solar New Year in many parts of India.

At the same time, Baisakhi carries historical importance as it coincides with the anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, making it a day of both celebration and remembrance. Today, it stands as a symbol of unity, gratitude, and resilience, bringing people together in faith and reflection.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)