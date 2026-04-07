Uttarakhand: Haridwar Civic Body To Shift Raw Meat Shops Out Of City Before Ardh Kumbh | ANI/File

Haridwar: Ahead of the Ardh Kumbh Mela scheduled for next year, the Haridwar Municipal Corporation has decided to remove all raw meat shops from the urban areas.

This decision was passed by a majority vote during the Municipal Corporation's board meeting held on Monday.

Haridwar Mayor Kiran Jaiswal stated that all meat shops currently operating in the city, both licensed and illegal, will be removed and relocated to the nearby Sarai village.

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To facilitate this, the Municipal Corporation has constructed 57 shops in Sarai village.

She noted that Haridwar is a prominent religious pilgrimage site, attracting a large number of devotees from both within the country and abroad.

This decision was taken with due regard for their sentiments.

The Municipal Corporation also passed a proposal to amend the municipal bylaws. Municipal Commissioner Nandan Kumar explained that, according to the bylaws dating back to 1935, there is already a ban on the sale and consumption of meat, liquor, and eggs within a five-kilometer radius of Har Ki Pauri.

Now, following the amendment, the sale of raw meat will be completely shifted out of the urban area.

Opposing the proposal, the Mayor alleged that the Congress party has adopted a double standard by opposing the proposal.

On the other hand, Congress Metropolitan President Aman Garg stated that his party is in favour of strictly enforcing the existing bylaws regarding the ban on the sale and consumption of liquor and eggs, alongside meat.

He argued that merely relocating raw meat shops outside the city would not fully safeguard religious sentiments; to achieve that, it is essential to enforce the other existing restrictions as well strictly.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)