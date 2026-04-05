MP News: Demand For More Trains To Vaishno Devi, Haridwar From Ratlam | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Ratlam Up Downers organisation has written to the Railway Minister, demanding additional trains between Mata Vaishno Devi and Haridwar to ease passenger congestion.

Coordinator Mahendra Nagar said thousands of pilgrims travel daily from Ratlam to Mata Vaishno Devi, but only one train, the Jammu Tawi Superfast, operates on the route. He said overcrowding persists in both general and sleeper coaches, forcing passengers to cancel bookings due to long waiting lists.

Nagar added that despite the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand lasting over six months, connectivity remains inadequate. Ratlam Junction serves districts such as Dahod, Jhabua and Alirajpur, with lakhs of devotees travelling to Haridwar.

Currently, only the 19019/20 Haridwar Express runs daily, with multiple halts increasing travel time. A weekly service operates on limited days.

The organisation has urged the Railways to introduce permanent additional trains and run superfast summer specials, besides restoring regular services on key routes.

Rs 16.16 Cr assets of drug traffickers frozen in Ratlam

Authorities under the SAFEMA Act, 1976 have ordered the freezing of immovable assets worth Rs 16.16 crore belonging to four individuals linked to an illegal MD drug manufacturing unit in Kalukheda under Jaora tehsil. Police issued a press note detailing the action on Saturday.

Police prepared a detailed inventory of properties allegedly acquired through illicit income and after due legal process, forwarded the case to the competent SAFEMA authority for action.

The move targets the financial network of narcotics trafficking and involves accused Dilawar Khan, Azhar Khan, Mumtaz B and Imran Khan.

Investigations revealed that the accused had amassed significant wealth through the illegal drug trade without any legitimate source of income. Authorities have identified assets worth Rs 55.70 crore in connection with the case, of which freezing orders for Rs 16.16 crore in immovable properties have been issued so far.

Ratlam Police said the campaign now focuses not only on arresting offenders but also on dismantling their financial assets. Accordingly, provisions of the SAFEMA Act have been invoked along with the NDPS Act.