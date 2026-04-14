Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: 25+ Famous Quotes By Dr B. R. Ambedkar & Messages In Marathi To Share On His Birth Anniversary

Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 marks the birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar, the visionary architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of equality, justice, and education. Oberserved annually on April 14, it is celebrated with pride across the country. This day is a reminder of his relentless fight against social discrimination and his enduring legacy that continues to inspire generations.

From powerful quotes that ignite change to heartfelt Marathi messages that honour his ideals, people come together to pay tribute and share his timeless wisdom with loved ones, keeping his thoughts alive in everyday conversations.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 wishes and messages in Marathi!

Famous quotes by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar