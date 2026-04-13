Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: 15+ Most Powerful & Inspirational Quotes By Him To Share On This Day | File Image

Observed every year on April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, a visionary leader, principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a relentless thinker for social justice. As the nation prepares to celebrate his legacy in 2026, it is a moment to reflect not just on his monumental contributions, but also on the powerful words he left behind, words that continue to inspire generations to think, question and act.

Dr. Ambedkar’s quotes were never mere reflections; they were bold, transformative ideas rooted in lived experience and a fight against inequality. His thoughts on education, equality and human rights still resonate deeply in today’s world. Here are 15+ of his most impactful and thought-provoking quotes:

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: 15+ Most Powerful & Inspirational Quotes By Him To Share On This Day |

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: 15+ Most Powerful & Inspirational Quotes By Him To Share On This Day |

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: 15+ Most Powerful & Inspirational Quotes By Him To Share On This Day |

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: 15+ Most Powerful & Inspirational Quotes By Him To Share On This Day |

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: 15+ Most Powerful & Inspirational Quotes By Him To Share On This Day |

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: 15+ Most Powerful & Inspirational Quotes By Him To Share On This Day |

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: 15+ Most Powerful & Inspirational Quotes By Him To Share On This Day |

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: 15+ Most Powerful & Inspirational Quotes By Him To Share On This Day |

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: 15+ Most Powerful & Inspirational Quotes By Him To Share On This Day |

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: 15+ Most Powerful & Inspirational Quotes By Him To Share On This Day |

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: 15+ Most Powerful & Inspirational Quotes By Him To Share On This Day |

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: 15+ Most Powerful & Inspirational Quotes By Him To Share On This Day |

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: 15+ Most Powerful & Inspirational Quotes By Him To Share On This Day |

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: 15+ Most Powerful & Inspirational Quotes By Him To Share On This Day |