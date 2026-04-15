Happy Bihu, Vishu & Poila Boishakh 2026! PM Narendra Modi Extends Heartfelt Wishes, Celebrates India's Diverse Traditions

Bihu, Vishu, Poila Boishakh: PM Narendra Modi Extends Heartfelt Wishes, Celebrates India’s diverse Traditions | File Image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Rongali Bihu, Vishu and Poila Boishakh, being celebrated in Assam, Kerala and West Bengal respectively, and hoped that the festivals prevail the spirit of happiness and brotherhood always.

Modi also said that many festivals and celebrations have been observed across various parts of the country and for these occasions filled with enthusiasm and joy, "we are grateful to our hardworking farmer brothers and sisters, who nourish the entire nation".

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"Warm greetings on Rongali Bihu! This vibrant festival celebrates new beginnings, prosperity and the spirit of togetherness," he said in a series of posts on 'X'.

The prime minister said Rongali Bihu is a festival that beautifully showcases the Assamese culture, which is gaining popularity all across.

"I pray for a year filled with success, happiness and wonderful health," he said.

While extending greetings to the people of Kerala on the auspicious occasion of Vishu, Modi said this festival is about hope and happiness and it emphasises on positivity and gratitude towards all.

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"May the coming year be full of joy, prosperity and good health. May the year bring new opportunities, success and peace all around," he said.

In his Poila Boishakh greetings to the people of West Bengal, the prime minister said he prayed that the coming year marks the fulfilment of people's all wishes.

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"Shubho Noboborsho! My best wishes on the special occasion of Poila Boishakh I pray that the coming year marks the fulfilment of all your wishes. May the spirit of happiness and brotherhood always prevail. Wishing you good health and lots of happiness," he said.

Modi said this is also an occasion to celebrate the timeless richness of West Bengal's culture that has shaped India's civilisational spirit.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)