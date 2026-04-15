 Happy Pohela Boishakh 2026: Bengali New Year Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Family And Friends
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHappy Pohela Boishakh 2026: Bengali New Year Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Family And Friends

Happy Pohela Boishakh 2026: Bengali New Year Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Family And Friends

Celebrate Pohela Boishakh 2026 with heartfelt wishes and messages, embracing new beginnings, joy, prosperity, and cultural traditions as you welcome the Bengali New Year with loved ones.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 08:09 AM IST
article-image

Pohela Boishakh 2026 marks the vibrant Bengali New Year, a festival that celebrates fresh beginnings, cultural pride, and joyful traditions. Observed on April 15, 2026, with colourful processions, traditional attire, music, and festive delicacies, the day brings families and communities together in celebration.

It’s a time to embrace positivity, reflect on new goals, and share warm wishes with loved ones, welcoming a prosperous and joyful year ahead.

25+ Happy Pohela Boishakh 2026 wishes & messages to share on Bengali New Year!

Read Also
Bengali New Year 2026: Pohela Boishakh Date, Significance, Rituals To Follow
article-image
Read Also
Happy Vishu 2026: 25+ Malayalam New Year Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your...
article-image

Follow us on