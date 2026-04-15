Happy Pohela Boishakh 2026: Bengali New Year Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Family And Friends

Pohela Boishakh 2026 marks the vibrant Bengali New Year, a festival that celebrates fresh beginnings, cultural pride, and joyful traditions. Observed on April 15, 2026, with colourful processions, traditional attire, music, and festive delicacies, the day brings families and communities together in celebration.

It’s a time to embrace positivity, reflect on new goals, and share warm wishes with loved ones, welcoming a prosperous and joyful year ahead.

25+ Happy Pohela Boishakh 2026 wishes & messages to share on Bengali New Year!