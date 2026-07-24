 Happy Ashadi Ekadashi 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share On Devshayani Ekadashi
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHappy Ashadi Ekadashi 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share On Devshayani Ekadashi

Happy Ashadi Ekadashi 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share On Devshayani Ekadashi

Ashadi Ekadashi, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Share heartfelt wishes, messages, greetings and more to share on this auspicious festival.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 24, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
Happy Ashadi Ekadashi 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share On Devshayani Ekadashi
Happy Ashadi Ekadashi 2026 | FPJ

Ashadi Ekadashi, also known as Devshayani Ekadashi, is a significant Hindu festival observed in the month of Ashadha (June–July), according to the Hindu lunar calendar. It holds great spiritual importance for Hindus and is mostly celebrated across India, especially in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. According to Drik Panchang, the festival, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

25+ Happy Ashadi Ekadashi 2026 wishes & more

Read Also
Ashadi Ekadashi 2026: Quick & Delicious Vrat Foods To Eat On This Maharashtrian Festival
Ashadi Ekadashi 2026: Quick & Delicious Vrat Foods To Eat On This Maharashtrian Festival
Read Also
Ashadi Ekadashi 2026: Is It Dry Day On July 25 In Mumbai & Maharashtra?
Ashadi Ekadashi 2026: Is It Dry Day On July 25 In Mumbai & Maharashtra?
Read Also
When Is Ashadi Ekadashi 2026? Know Correct Date, Rituals And More About The Day Dedicated To Lord...
When Is Ashadi Ekadashi 2026? Know Correct Date, Rituals And More About The Day Dedicated To Lord...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source