Happy Ashadi Ekadashi 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share On Devshayani Ekadashi

Happy Ashadi Ekadashi 2026 | FPJ

Ashadi Ekadashi, also known as Devshayani Ekadashi, is a significant Hindu festival observed in the month of Ashadha (June–July), according to the Hindu lunar calendar. It holds great spiritual importance for Hindus and is mostly celebrated across India, especially in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. According to Drik Panchang, the festival, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

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