Ashadi Ekadashi 2026: Quick & Delicious Vrat Foods To Eat On This Maharashtrian Festival

By: Aanchal C | July 24, 2026

Ashadi Ekadashi, one of Maharashtra's most revered festivals dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be observed on Saturday, July 25, 2026

If you're observing the fast, nourish yourself with these quick, wholesome, and delicious vrat dishes that perfectly blend tradition with taste:

Sabudana Khichdi: A classic vrat dish made with soaked tapioca pearls, roasted peanuts, potatoes, and mild spices

Sabudana Vada: Crispy deep-fried patties prepared with sabudana, mashed potatoes, peanuts, and green chillies

Upvas Thalipeeth: A wholesome flatbread made using vrat flours like rajgira or bhagar, mixed with potatoes and spices

Rajgira Ladoo: Nutritious laddoos made with popped amaranth and jaggery, perfect for an energy boost during fasting

Shakarkandi (Sweet Potato): Enjoyed boiled, roasted, or lightly stir-fried, it's naturally sweet and filling

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