Ashadi Ekadashi 2026: Is It Dry Day On July 25 In Mumbai & Maharashtra?

If you're making weekend plans in Mumbai or anywhere across Maharashtra, you might want to check this before heading out. Saturday, July 25, 2026, is not just another weekend; it's Ashadi Ekadashi, one of the most revered festivals in Maharashtra. Along with temple celebrations, fasting and devotional gatherings, the day also brings a statewide dry day, affecting the sale of alcohol across the state.

Is July 25 a dry day in Maharashtra?

Yes. Saturday, July 25, 2026, has been declared an official dry day in Mumbai and throughout Maharashtra on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi.

As per the regulations, liquor shops, bars, pubs and other licensed alcohol outlets will remain closed for the day. Those planning social gatherings or dining out should keep this in mind, as alcohol will not be sold during the dry day.

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All about Ashadi Ekadashi 2026

Ashadi Ekadashi will be observed on Saturday, July 25, 2026. According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi Tithi begins at 9:12 AM on Friday, July 24, and concludes at 11:34 AM on Saturday, July 25. Since the Ekadashi Tithi prevails at sunrise on July 25, devotees across India will observe the fast on this day.

Ashadi Ekadashi falls during the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Ashadha and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, especially in his beloved form as Lord Vitthal (Vithoba or Panduranga), who is worshipped with immense devotion in Maharashtra.

The festival also marks the beginning of Chaturmas, the sacred four-month period when many devotees adopt a more disciplined spiritual lifestyle. People often observe fasting, perform Vishnu puja, offer Tulsi leaves, chant the Lord's name, and spend time reading religious scriptures while practising simplicity in their daily lives.