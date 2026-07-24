What Is Bahuda Yatra? Know About The Return Journey Of Lord Jagannatha

What Is Bahuda Yatra |

Bahuda Yatra, also known as the Return Rath Yatra, marks the homecoming of Lord Jagannatha and his siblings, including Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, from the Gundicha Temple to the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. It is one of the most significant events in the annual Rath Yatra festival and is celebrated with immense devotion by lakhs of devotees. Bahuda Yatra is also known as Ulto Rath (or Ulta Rath Yatra) because it marks the reverse journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is the meaning of Bahuda Yatra?

The word "Bahuda" means "return" in Odia. After spending several days at the Gundicha Temple, which is believed to be the home of Lord Jagannatha's aunt, the three deities begin their return journey on their grand wooden chariots. Just like the main Rath Yatra, devotees pull the chariots through the streets of Puri while chanting prayers and singing devotional songs. This year, Bahuda Yatra or Ulta Rath Yatra will be celebrated on Friday, July 24, 2026, with the ceremonial Pahandi procession beginning at 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM and chariot pulling starting around 4:00 PM.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Significance of ritual

One of the most important rituals associated with Bahuda Yatra is the stop at the Mausi Maa Temple. Here, Lord Jagannatha is traditionally offered Poda Pitha, a baked rice cake that is considered one of His favourite delicacies. This ritual holds deep cultural and spiritual significance and is eagerly awaited by devotees.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rituals and traditions

After reaching the Jagannath Temple, the deities do not immediately return to the sanctum sanctorum. They remain on their chariots for rituals such as Suna Besha, during which the deities are adorned with magnificent gold ornaments. Another important ritual is Niladri Bijay, when the deities finally re-enter the temple. According to tradition, Goddess Lakshmi initially refuses Lord Jagannatha entry, symbolising her displeasure over being left behind during the Rath Yatra. The Lord offers her Rasagola, after which she allows the deity to enter the temple.