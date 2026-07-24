When Is Ashadi Ekadashi 2026? Know Correct Date, Rituals And More About The Day Dedicated To Lord Vishnu

When Is Ashadi Ekadashi 2026 |

Ashadi Ekadashi, also known as Devshayani Ekadashi, is a significant Hindu festival observed in the month of Ashadha (June–July), according to the Hindu lunar calendar. It holds great spiritual importance for Hindus and is mostly celebrated across India, especially in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, it is also celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan. In Gujarat, it is known as Devpodhi Ekadashi, in Rajasthan it is known as Chaturmas.

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Mythological significance

According to Hindu mythology, Ashadi Ekadashi marks the beginning of the auspicious Chaturmas period, during which Lord Vishnu is believed to rest and sleep. The legend behind this observance originates from the Bhavishyottara Purana, where Lord Vishnu, tired from battling demons for six months, retires to his cosmic bed on this day. It is believed that devotees who observe fasts and perform rituals on this day receive blessings and protection from the deity.

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Ashadi Ekadashi 2026 date and time

According to Drik Panchang, the festival, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Devshayani Ekadashi on Saturday, July 25, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 12:42 PM on Jul 24, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 03:04 PM on Jul 25, 2026

The parana time will begin on July 26, at 04:44 AM to 07:34 AM.

Rituals and observances

Ashadi Ekadashi is observed through rigorous fasting (vrat) by devotees. On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath in the early morning, they abstain from food and water for the entire day and night, breaking their fast only on the next day, known as Dwadashi, after performing the prescribed rituals. The fast is undertaken as a form of penance and purification of body and mind. Devotees also engage in special prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

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Devotees should visit Vishnu temples and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and seek blessings. Read religious texts such as the Vishnu Purana and Bhagavad Gita as it is considered auspicious on this day. Perform the act of charity and seva (selfless service). Give donations to the poor and needy as it is believed to bring merit and spiritual fulfilment.

Ashadi Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Ashadi Ekadashi is also known as Devshayani Ekadashi, meaning the day the gods go to sleep. It is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep on a cosmic snake in the milk ocean for four months, a time called Chaturmas. One of the most famous stories associated with Ashadi Ekadashi is the story of a King named Mandhata.

Once upon a time, a pious King named Mandhata ruled a prosperous kingdom. Suddenly, a severe drought hit the land for three years, causing great suffering and famine. The distressed king approached the wise sage named Angira Rishi for a solution to appease the gods. The sage advised the king to observe the holy fast of Ashadi (Devshayani) Ekadashi. The king observed the fast with all rituals and with pure devotion. By the grace of Lord Vishnu, heavy rains poured down, restoring greenery, wealth, and happiness to the entire kingdom.