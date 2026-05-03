Hailey Bieber Calls Matcha & Pilates 'Overrated,' Swears By The Viral Vampire Facial & Lymphatic Drainage Massages

When it comes to beauty and wellness, Hailey Bieber isn’t afraid to go against the grain. While the internet continues to obsess over matcha, Pilates and the latest self-care fads, the model-entrepreneur is calling out what’s overhyped, and spotlighting what actually works for her.

In a candid chat with TIME, Hailey shared her unfiltered takes on viral wellness trends, and let’s just say, not everything made the cut.

Hailey Bieber’s honest take on trending wellness habits

Matcha lattes

Despite the global matcha craze, Hailey isn’t completely sold. “I think it's a little over(rated). I'm a coffee girl. Japan is like my favourite place in the world. And when you drink a matcha from Japan, it spoils everything for you,” she expressed.

Pilates

Once a Pilates loyalist, Hailey now feels the trend is overdone. “I love Pilates,” she said, adding, "I think it's a little over. Is that crazy for me to say? I love Pilates. I really do. But I think it's become a little bit of a fad, and it's really hard to find really good teachers that care about form.”

Vampire Facials

One treatment she fully backs? PRP, also known as the vampire facial. “I love them. I love a PRP facial. I love PRP microneedling,” stated the Rhode Founder, explaining, “I think it's a really, really great treatment, and I think what makes me feel comfortable about it is that it comes from your own body.”

Fibre: Still underrated

Gut health matters, and Hailey believes fibre deserves more attention, adding “We all need more fibre.”

Therapy

Hailey is a strong advocate for therapy. She said, “I think it's amazing. It's been really beneficial for me. I wish it were more accessible for more people.”

Fitness Trackers

While some dismiss them, the model finds fitness trackers practical. “After I had my son when I was trying to eat in a calorie deficit, I used a fitness tracker, and I found it helpful,” she noted.

Botox

Her take on Botox is nuanced. “It's like overdoing anything, I think, is not great. I would like to not ever like have to get it or not go that route. But I also think that when it's done well, it has good benefits,” Hailey stated.

Lifting Weights

Breaking the myth around “skinny fitness,” Hailey supports strength training, adding, “Sometimes there's a perception that wanting to be like skinny or like fit means you don't lift weights, which I think is a complete myth, and it's the complete opposite. I love like building a booty in the gym. So, for that, you have to lift weights.”

Lymphatic Drainage Massages

If there’s one thing she swears by, it’s this. “I swear by them, live by them, like obsessed with lymphatic drainage anything, but the massages specifically,” she said, further explaining, “It is really crazy how much water we hold on to in our bodies. And also, the lymphatic system is so important for just detox in general and overall health. So I think completely underrated.”