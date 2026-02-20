 Grammy-Winning South African DJ Black Coffee Announces India Tour 2026 In Delhi, Goa & Hyderabad: Know Date, Venue & Ticket Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleGrammy-Winning South African DJ Black Coffee Announces India Tour 2026 In Delhi, Goa & Hyderabad: Know Date, Venue & Ticket Details

Grammy-Winning South African DJ Black Coffee Announces India Tour 2026 In Delhi, Goa & Hyderabad: Know Date, Venue & Ticket Details

Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee will tour India from April 1 to 3, performing in Delhi-NCR (A Dot), Hyderabad (Quake Arena) and Goa (RROV). The tickets are live on BookMyShow, priced between ₹3,500 and ₹10,000, with some categories sold out. The Afro-house pioneer promises immersive, high-energy electronic sets across three cities.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
article-image

India's EDM scene is gearing up for a massive week as Grammy-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee returns for a three-city tour this April. Known for turning dance floors into deeply immersive sonic journeys, the global Afro-house icon will perform across Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad and Goa in a tightly packed run that fans will forever remember.

Black Coffee concert dates, venues & ticket details

The tour kicks off on April 1 in Delhi-NCR at A Dot, followed by April 2 in Hyderabad at Quake Arena. The final leg takes place on April 3 in Goa at RROV, promising a beachside electronic spectacle.

Each venue is expected to deliver a distinct vibe, from metropolitan energy to open-air party scenes, while keeping Black Coffee’s signature sound at the centre.

FPJ Shorts
Grammy-Winning South African DJ Black Coffee Announces India Tour 2026 In Delhi, Goa & Hyderabad: Know Date, Venue & Ticket Details
Grammy-Winning South African DJ Black Coffee Announces India Tour 2026 In Delhi, Goa & Hyderabad: Know Date, Venue & Ticket Details
Priyanka Chopra Says She Did NOT Want To Leave Bollywood: 'Felt Limited, Was Being Pushed...'
Priyanka Chopra Says She Did NOT Want To Leave Bollywood: 'Felt Limited, Was Being Pushed...'
Delhi HC Seeks Centre, RBI, NPCI Reply On PIL For Guidelines To Curb UPI Frauds
Delhi HC Seeks Centre, RBI, NPCI Reply On PIL For Guidelines To Curb UPI Frauds
'Number Do, Raat Ko Baat Karenge': Bihar Students Catcall, Harass Female Reporter On Camera | VIDEO
'Number Do, Raat Ko Baat Karenge': Bihar Students Catcall, Harass Female Reporter On Camera | VIDEO
Read Also
Shakira Announces India Tour 2026! Waka Waka Singer To Perform In Mumbai & Delhi This April, Know...
article-image

Tickets for the India tour are currently live exclusively on BookMyShow. Prices begin at ₹3,500 and go up to ₹10,000, depending on the city and access category. Several ticket tiers are already sold out, signalling massive demand for the shows.

Read Also
Kanye West Delhi Concert: Want To Watch The Grammy-Winning Artist Live? Most EXPENSIVE Ticket Will...
article-image

Meet the artist

Born Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, Black Coffee has become one of the most influential names in contemporary electronic music. Rising from South Africa's underground scene, he broke into the global spotlight after participating in the Red Bull Music Academy in 2004 and later founding his label, Soulistic Music.

Read Also
After 18 Years, Iconic German Rock Band 'Scorpions' Return To India: Know Mumbai Concert Date, Venue...
article-image

His discography includes defining tracks such as Drive, DO 4 LOVE, Superman, Never Gonna Forget and Deep In The Bottom. Over the years, he has won eight South African Music Awards, multiple DJ accolades and a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Follow us on