Grammy-Winning South African DJ Black Coffee Announces India Tour 2026 In Delhi, Goa & Hyderabad: Know Date, Venue & Ticket Details

India's EDM scene is gearing up for a massive week as Grammy-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee returns for a three-city tour this April. Known for turning dance floors into deeply immersive sonic journeys, the global Afro-house icon will perform across Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad and Goa in a tightly packed run that fans will forever remember.

Black Coffee concert dates, venues & ticket details

The tour kicks off on April 1 in Delhi-NCR at A Dot, followed by April 2 in Hyderabad at Quake Arena. The final leg takes place on April 3 in Goa at RROV, promising a beachside electronic spectacle.

Each venue is expected to deliver a distinct vibe, from metropolitan energy to open-air party scenes, while keeping Black Coffee’s signature sound at the centre.

Tickets for the India tour are currently live exclusively on BookMyShow. Prices begin at ₹3,500 and go up to ₹10,000, depending on the city and access category. Several ticket tiers are already sold out, signalling massive demand for the shows.

Meet the artist

Born Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, Black Coffee has become one of the most influential names in contemporary electronic music. Rising from South Africa's underground scene, he broke into the global spotlight after participating in the Red Bull Music Academy in 2004 and later founding his label, Soulistic Music.

His discography includes defining tracks such as Drive, DO 4 LOVE, Superman, Never Gonna Forget and Deep In The Bottom. Over the years, he has won eight South African Music Awards, multiple DJ accolades and a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album.