 Govardhan Puja 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And The Story Behind The Festival
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Govardhan Puja 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And The Story Behind The Festival

The festive celebrations of Diwali continue with Govardhan Puja, an auspicious occasion dedicated to Lord Krishna. Also known as Annakut, the festival is observed on Kartik Shukla Pratipada and commemorates the day Lord Krishna protected the people of Braj by lifting Govardhan Hill. In 2026, Govardhan Puja falls on Tuesday, November 10.

Rutunjay DUpdated: Monday, November 09, 2026, 06:15 PM IST
Govardhan Puja 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And The Story Behind The Festival
Govardhan Puja 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And The Story Behind The Festival |

The festive celebrations of Diwali continue with Govardhan Puja, an auspicious occasion dedicated to Lord Krishna. Also known as Annakut, the festival is observed on Kartik Shukla Pratipada and commemorates the day Lord Krishna protected the people of Braj by lifting Govardhan Hill. In 2026, Govardhan Puja falls on Tuesday, November 10.

Govardhan Puja 2026: Date And Shubh Muhurat

Govardhan Puja is performed during the morning or evening muhurat on Pratipada Tithi. For Mumbai, the timings are:

  • Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

  • Pratahkal Muhurat: 6:43 AM to 8:59 AM

  • Sayankala Muhurat: 3:46 PM to 6:01 PM

  • Pratipada Tithi Begins: November 9, around 12:31 PM

  • Pratipada Tithi Ends: November 10, around 2:00 PM

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Timings may vary depending on the location and panchang followed.

Why Is Govardhan Puja Celebrated?

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna once asked the people of Braj to worship Govardhan Hill instead of Lord Indra, as the hill provided them with food, water and resources. Angered by this, Indra unleashed heavy rainfall upon the region. To protect the villagers and their cattle, Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill on his little finger and sheltered everyone beneath it for seven days. The incident symbolises the victory of devotion over arrogance and the importance of respecting nature.

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Annakut And Bali Padwa Significance

Govardhan Puja is also called Annakut, meaning a mountain of food. Devotees prepare several vegetarian dishes, including preparations made with wheat, rice, gram flour and vegetables, and offer them to Lord Krishna as bhog.

In Maharashtra, the day is celebrated as Bali Pratipada or Bali Padwa, commemorating King Bali's meeting with Lord Vishnu in his Vamana avatar. It is also considered the beginning of the Gujarati New Year.

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