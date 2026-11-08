Ayodhya Deepotsav 2026: 30 Lakh Diyas, Drone Shows And Grand Fireworks Illuminate Ram Ki Paidi |

As Diwali celebrations begin across the country, Ayodhya witnesseed a spectacular edition of its annual Deepotsav. Marking its 10th edition in 2026, the festival transformed the banks of the River Saryu into a breathtaking sea of golden light, with millions of earthen lamps, elaborate cultural performances and dazzling visual displays. Ram Ki Paidi and the city's 56 ghats are at the heart of the celebrations, bringing together devotion, tradition and grand-scale festivities.

This year's Deepotsav promises to be particularly significant, with a target of lighting more than 30 lakh (three million) diyas. The celebrations also featured drone formations, laser projections, musical fireworks and performances inspired by the Ramayana, making it an elaborate tribute to Ayodhya's cultural and spiritual heritage.

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30 Lakh Diyas And 2,100 Drones: What's Special This Year?

One of the biggest highlights of Deepotsav 2026 is the planned lighting of 30 lakh earthen diyas across 56 ghats, including the iconic Ram Ki Paidi. As thousands of lamps illuminate the riverfront, the city is set to offer a spectacular sight for devotees and visitors.

The night sky will also become part of the celebration, with 2,100 indigenous drones expected to create impressive formations depicting episodes from the Ramayana. Adding to the visual spectacle are an eight-minute laser show, a 20-minute projection mapping presentation and musical fireworks.

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The celebrations also featured 22 Ramayana-themed tableaux, bringing important moments and characters from the epic to life.

Grand Saryu Aarti And International Ramlila Performances

Beyond the light displays, Deepotsav places a strong emphasis on India's cultural traditions. The grand Saryu Maha Aarti will see thousands of participants come together for prayers accompanied by Vedic chanting.

Around 2,500 artists are expected to perform across 12 stages, while international Ramlila presentations will bring together performers from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Laos and South Africa. These performances will showcase how the story of the Ramayana continues to connect cultures and communities across borders.

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What began as a relatively modest celebration in 2017, with approximately 1.71 lakh diyas, has grown into one of India's most recognised Diwali spectacles. In 2025, Ayodhya reportedly set a Guinness World Record by lighting 26.17 lakh diyas. This year, organisers are aiming to cross the 30 lakh mark, taking the scale of the celebration even further.