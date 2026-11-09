When Is Bestu Varas? November 9 Or 10: Know When The Gujarati New Year 2026 Will Be Celebrated |

The festive celebrations of Diwali bring with them another significant occasion for the Gujarati community: Bestu Varas, also known as Gujarati New Year or Nutan Varsh. While the festivities are already underway, many people are wondering whether the Gujarati New Year will be celebrated on November 9 or 10 this year.

Gujarati New Year 2026 will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 10, marking the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2083. The occasion falls on Kartak Sud Ekam, which is the first day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Kartik. The festival is traditionally observed a day after Diwali and often coincides with Govardhan Puja celebrations.

Why Is Gujarati New Year Celebrated In Diwali?

Unlike several other Hindu traditions that welcome the New Year during Chaitra month on Shukla Paksha Pratipada, Gujarat follows a different calendar tradition. The Gujarati New Year begins on the first day of the bright fortnight of Kartik, making it an important occasion immediately following Diwali.

For the Gujarati community, Bestu Varas is not simply about welcoming a new calendar year. It represents fresh beginnings, prosperity, happiness and the hope of a successful year ahead. Families come together, visit temples, exchange greetings and seek blessings for their loved ones.

What Is The Significance Of Chopda Pujan?

One of the most important traditions associated with the Gujarati New Year is Chopda Pujan. Traditionally, Gujarati traders and business communities use this occasion to close their old account books, known as Chopda, and begin maintaining new ones.

How Is Bestu Varas Celebrated?

Bestu Varas is celebrated with immense enthusiasm across Gujarat and among Gujarati communities worldwide. People begin the day by offering prayers, visiting temples and seeking blessings from elders. Families exchange sweets, prepare festive meals and visit friends and relatives to share New Year wishes.

The occasion also carries a deeper message of forgiveness and togetherness. Many people use the New Year as an opportunity to put past disagreements behind them, mend relationships and begin afresh with positivity.