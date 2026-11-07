Why Do Kids Make Forts During Diwali In Maharashtra? Know All About The Unique Tradition That Calls for Revival |

Diwali in Maharashtra is not just about lighting diyas, exchanging sweets and celebrating with family. The festival also brings with it a centuries-old tradition that turns children into little architects and history enthusiasts. Known as Killa-making, the practice involves building miniature forts during Diwali to honour the valour and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha Empire.

From small mud structures to elaborate replicas of historic hill forts, these creations reflect Maharashtra's rich heritage. However, with changing lifestyles, shrinking open spaces and increasing screen time, this unique tradition needs renewed attention to ensure it continues to reach younger generations.

Killa-Making: A Diwali Tradition Rooted In History

Killa-making, or fort-building, is a traditional Diwali activity in Maharashtra that has been passed down through generations. Children, often with the help of parents and grandparents, create miniature versions of forts using mud, stones, bricks and other materials. The activity is a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose military strategy and network of forts played a significant role in the history of the Maratha Empire.

These miniature forts are often decorated with tiny figurines of Shivaji Maharaj, Mawale (Maratha soldiers), cannons, saffron flags and small diyas.

Why Does This Tradition Need A Revival?

Over the years, urbanisation, limited open spaces and changing festive habits have affected the practice of Killa-making in many households. Children today often spend more time indoors and on digital devices, leaving fewer opportunities for traditional outdoor activities.

However, the tradition is gradually finding its way back. Social media reels, online tutorials, school activities and community workshops have encouraged children and families in cities such as Mumbai and Pune to rediscover the joy of building forts. Eco-friendly DIY kits have also made the activity more accessible to families living in apartments.

How To Build A Beginner-Friendly Mud Fort At Home

Simple Steps To Make Your Killa: