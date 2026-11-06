Diwali Festive Decor: 'You Don't Have To Go Overboard'; Quick And Easy Tips To Decorate Your Home Using DIY Methods | AI-Generated Representational Image

Diwali is here, and while the festive excitement is everywhere, many people may still be figuring out how to decorate their homes. If you haven't started preparing your festive corners yet, don't worry! You don't need a big setup or an expensive shopping list to give your home a beautiful Diwali makeover. A few flowers, diyas, warm lights and thoughtful additions can instantly create a festive atmosphere.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Mumbai-based lifestyle content creator and decor enthusiast Nikita Rakshe, known for her viral home decor reels, shared some easy and budget-friendly ideas for decorating your home this Diwali.

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How Diwali Decor Has Changed Over The Years

Nikita believes that festive decoration has evolved with time, bringing together modern aesthetics and traditional elements. She said, "Diwali decor has beautifully evolved over the years. Traditionally, we decorated our homes with diyas, lanterns, torans and rangolis, and those elements still hold so much sentimental value. But today, people are also experimenting with aesthetics, colour palettes, textures and lighting."

"I think platforms like Pinterest and Instagram have played a huge role in this evolution. It's not just about decorating your home anymore; it's about creating an experience."

She suggests to begin by choosing a colour palette before adding decorative elements. Gold, orange, maroon and warm white are classic festive choices, while pastel shades and jewel tones can give the space a different look.

Once the colours are decided, coordinate the lighting, flowers, diyas and textiles. Small details such as matching curtains, table covers and bedsheets can make the entire home look more put together. She also suggests displaying sweets and faral beautifully, as they are an important part of Diwali hospitality and can add to the festive feel when guests arrive.

Marigold Flowers And DIY Decor On A Budget

For Nikita, marigold flowers are among the easiest and most affordable ways to decorate a home. Genda phool can be arranged into garlands or combined with pearls to create attractive floral pieces. She also recommends bringing out traditional terracotta pots, diyas and old copper or brass vessels. These familiar objects can become beautiful decorative accents without requiring additional spending.

A gendaphool tree decor with lights and twigs. (Nikita Rakshe on left) |

Create A Festive Corner For Your Diwali Party

Nikita said, "For a Diwali party, I would personally focus on creating a beautiful ambience rather than going overboard with decor. A dedicated mehfil or festive corner with floor seating, cushions, warm lighting, marigold garlands and brass elements. (Which I'm gonna do this Diwali) You could also create a little photo booth with curtains, some printables, to make it more artistic, with diya hangings. We have chatgpt now so things have become easier."

A dedicated festive corner can become the highlight of your celebration. Arrange floor cushions, add warm lights and decorate the space with flowers and brass accessories. For a photo booth, use colourful curtains, printable designs and hanging diyas to create a simple yet attractive backdrop.

Balance Traditional Decor With Modern Aesthetics

"The most beautiful Diwali decor is one that balances aesthetics with tradition. I think decor should feel personal. It should reflect your home, your memories and your personality. Trends will come and go, but the warmth and emotions associated with Diwali are what truly make the festival beautiful."

Nikita also believes that traditional decoration and modern styling can easily go hand in hand. A home can have a contemporary colour scheme while still featuring traditional diyas, rangolis, torans and flowers. You don't need an elaborate, picture-perfect setup to make your home festive. Sometimes, a few diyas, fresh flowers and warm lights are enough to transform the space.

At last, Diwali decor does not have to be extravagant or expensive to make an impact. A thoughtful mix of traditional elements, personal touches and simple DIY ideas can transform any corner of the home into a warm, festive space.