Maharashtrian Diwali Faral: Irreplaceable Chakali To Shankarpale—Traditional Sweet And Savoury Delights That Make The Festival Special |

Diwali in Maharashtra is incomplete without a delicious spread of Diwali Faral. From crunchy chakalis and spicy chiwda to melt-in-the-mouth ladoos and sweet karanjis, these homemade treats bring together the best of Maharashtrian festive flavours. Prepared in advance of the festival, Faral is a delightful combination of sweet and savoury snacks that fills homes with the aroma of freshly roasted spices, ghee and traditional sweets.

Beyond the food, Diwali Faral carries a beautiful tradition of sharing and togetherness. Families prepare these delicacies in large batches and exchange Faral boxes with relatives, friends, neighbours and loved ones.

It is also customary to serve guests a plate of Faral when they visit during Diwali. While traditional recipes continue to hold a special place, contemporary Faral spreads now include baked snacks, chocolate-coated treats, fusion sweets and healthier alternatives, adding a modern twist to the festive celebrations.

10 Essential Maharashtrian Diwali Faral Items

1. Chakali (Bhajani Chakali)

A classic Maharashtrian savoury snack, chakali is a crunchy, spiral-shaped delicacy made using a spiced multi-grain flour mixture called bhajani. Its crisp texture and distinctive blend of spices make it a must-have in every Diwali Faral platter.

2. Chiwda (Patal Pohe Chiwda)

Made using thin flattened rice, peanuts, curry leaves, green chillies and traditional spices, chiwda is a light and crunchy snack. Its delicious combination of sweet, spicy and savoury flavours makes it perfect for festive munching.

3. Karanji

Karanji is a crescent-shaped, deep-fried pastry filled with a sweet mixture of grated coconut, sugar or jaggery, dry fruits and cardamom. Its crispy outer layer and rich filling make it one of the most loved Diwali sweets.

4. Shankarpale

These diamond-shaped bites are prepared in both sweet and savoury versions. God Shankarpale are mildly sweet and crunchy, while Khari Shankarpale offer a spicy, salty twist.

5. Besan Ladoo

Made with roasted gram flour, ghee and sugar, Besan Ladoo is a festive favourite known for its rich aroma and melt-in-the-mouth texture. Often garnished with nuts, these golden treats are an essential part of traditional Faral.

6. Rava Ladoo

Prepared using roasted semolina, sugar, ghee and cardamom, Rava Ladoo is a simple yet flavourful festive sweet. Its slightly grainy texture and delicate sweetness make it a popular homemade Diwali treat.

7. Anarse

Anarse is a traditional Maharashtrian sweet made using fermented rice flour and jaggery, shaped into small discs and coated with poppy seeds. These delicate, lacy treats are fried until crisp and are especially cherished during Diwali.

8. Sev

A crunchy and flavourful snack, sev is made using gram flour dough seasoned with spices and pressed into thin strands before frying. Garlic sev and Tikhat Shev are popular varieties that add a spicy kick to the Faral platter.

9. Chirote

Chirote is a traditional layered pastry known for its flaky texture and delicate sweetness. Deep-fried until crisp and often coated with powdered sugar, it is a festive delicacy that looks as beautiful as it tastes.

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Other Unique And Contemporary Diwali Faral Options

Apart from the traditional favourites, several other snacks and modern additions can make your Diwali Faral platter more exciting.

Namkeen Shankarpale: A savoury version of the classic sweet snack, seasoned with spices for a crunchy, flavourful bite.

Bhakarwadi: A crispy, spiral-shaped snack filled with a spicy, tangy mixture of coconut, sesame seeds and masalas.

Nankhatai: Traditional Indian shortbread cookies made with flour, ghee and sugar, known for their crumbly texture.

Masala Mathri: Crisp, flaky savoury bites seasoned with spices and enjoyed alongside tea.