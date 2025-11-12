 'Gotta Pull Yourself Up': Sara Ali Khan Shows Fiery Boxing Moves, Nails Pull-Up Exercise In New Gym Video | WATCH
HomeLifestyle'Gotta Pull Yourself Up': Sara Ali Khan Shows Fiery Boxing Moves, Nails Pull-Up Exercise In New Gym Video | WATCH

Sara Ali Khan turned up the heat in her latest gym video, showing off fierce boxing moves and flawless pull-ups in a pink co-ord set.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
Sara Ali Khan gym video | Instagram

When it comes to blending strength, style, and sass, few do it like Sara Ali Khan. The actress, known for her energetic persona and unapologetic fitness discipline, once again left fans inspired with her latest workout video, proving that consistency truly is her secret weapon.

Sara Ali Khan’s power-packed gym session

In a new Instagram post, the Metro… In Dino fame was seen pushing her limits during an intense back workout session. Dressed in a hot-pink gym co-ord featuring a criss-cross bralette and matching shorts, Sara looked every bit the fitness diva. With her trainer cheering her on, the actress performed a series of pull-ups, showcasing her strength, balance, and determination.

Watch the video below:

Sara followed it up with a round of high-intensity boxing drills, delivering swift punches that radiated focus and energy. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “No matter what, you gotta pull yourself up. And if you can — literally — then flex it, literally.”

Fitness beyond the gym

Even when she’s on vacation, Sara doesn’t hit pause on her workouts. Recently, she shared a fun clip with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, from their fitness session during a getaway. It was a jump push-up challenge that showed her playful yet disciplined approach to staying active.

Her Pilates trainer, Namrata Purohit, revealed in a TOI interview, "Sara is one of my favourite people to train. She’s focused, willing to try anything, and gives her 100 percent every time.

