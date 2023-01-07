Goa: Is getting in and out of Mopa airport by taxi cheaper? Here's all you need to know

Getting in and out of Mopa airport: buses, taxis, and cars

GOX is accessible from the National Highway 66 (NH-17 or the Main Access Road, now renamed NH-66) which runs north-south through Goa. The airport is about 35km (an hour’s drive) from Panjim, and approximately 100km (two-and-a-half hour drive) from South Goa. Assagao, Saligao are both 20 kilometres, or a 45-minute drive away.

Major tourist places like Siolim, Anjuna, Bagha, Morjim, Arambol, Mandrem, and Mapusa bus stop will cost you within RS 1,200.

Tantative prices for taxi

Arambol – ₹ 1,010

Mapsa – ₹ 810

Bagha – ₹ 1,010

Morjim – ₹ 1,100

Siolim – ₹ 1,200

Anjuna – ₹ 1, 200

Air conditioned buses are the other mode of transport to and from GOX, which operate to and from Margao, Panaji, Mapusa and Sinquerim. GOX offers long and short stay parking facilities.

Pic Credit: Condé Nast |

Pic credit: Condé Nast |

The new Mopa airport is constructed at a budget of about 2,870 crore. The phase one of the airport will provide service to about 4.4 million flyers every year. The airport is build on sustainable infrastructure with green buildings, LED lights, rainwater harvesting, a solar power plant, and a lot more. It has 5G compatible IT infrastructure, and Robomatic Hollow precast walls, among many others.