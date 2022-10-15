Give your dinner table a festive makeover with these easy hacks

Festive fervour has set in. Houses are being cleaned and decked up for Diwali. Plans are being made for parties and get-togethers. The best crockery is out, silverware is being cleaned. If you are looking at ways to make your dinner table attractive, here are easy ways to do it.

Material required:

Pineapple, Knife, Tea cans, Watering can, Wine corks, Glass jars, Candles, Eggs, Flowers, Carton, Water, Gold paint, Glass bottles

Tropical Touch: Feeling fruity? Hollow out the core of a pineapple to turn this summer citrus into a paradise-worthy planter. Cut off the top portion of the pineapple and discard. Then cut into the centre of the pineapple and begin to core it out. You will want to make the inside of the pineapple as hallow as possible leaving enough room for your flowers to fit inside. Now place your flowers inside.

Tea can vases: If you have any left over, keep them and use them as vases. For those that like a bit of vintage style, this one is for you.

Watering can: Use an old watering can to ignite a summertime vibe to the dining room. It’s simple yet elegant and it also adds a certain antiquity to the entire tablescape. Fill it with fresh or faux flowers and voila! You have got a beautiful scene.

Wine cork candleholders: Did you imagine that? It’s a unique combination, especially when you are thinking of using them to decorate your tabletop. Corks and candles create a beautiful cacophony of light and colours and have the potential to brighten up a dull, worn-out centrepiece considerably. All you need is a glass jar, some corks and of course candles, that’s it.

Cute carton: Think outside the flowerpot with this delicate decor made from empty eggshells. First, you cut into egg and break off the top. Then rinse out the eggs thoroughly and fill them with water. Now recycle the carton into a pretty planter, then set soft spring stems inside the shells.

Gold dipped bottles: All you need are some old glass bottles and some gold paint to make it happen. Dip, dry, and fill with some pretty flowers for the table.

