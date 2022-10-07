Easy ways to make your own diffuser

This DIY project is cheap and easy, and ensures that you won’t have a room full of synthetic fragrance. The purpose of an essential oil diffuser is to spread the aroma of essential oils throughout a home, deodorising and purifying the air, making a room smell great, and lifting the mood. It’s best to make your own essential oil diffuser. It is quick and easy to assemble.

Materials required: Alcohol, Water, Measuring cups, Jar, Essential oil, Carrier oil, Bamboo skewers, Diffuser reeds and Dried plant, if any

CARRIER OIL + ESSENTIAL OIL: Pour half cup base oil in a container. You can use fractionated coconut oil since it is transparent and also because it is one of the thinner base oils that can travel up the reeds better. Splash in 30 to 50 drops of your essential oil(s) of choice. Next, add a few reeds. Once the reeds have drawn oil up to their tips (they will be visibly wet and somewhat shiny) you can assess how much scent is being released into the room and add more reeds if you want stronger fragrance.

ALCOHOL + WATER + ESSENTIAL OIL: Alcohol evaporates faster than water, which makes it a good option for drawing the scent up through the reeds. Pour one-fourth cup of hot tap water into an attractive jar or container. Add one-fourth cup vodka and 20 to 25 drops of essential oil of your choice. Swirl to mix.

CARRIER OIL + ALCOHOL + ESSENTIAL OIL: Use one-fourth cup carrier oil (sweet almond or safflower) with two to three tablespoon vodka and a generous quantity of essential oil. Add bamboo skewers, diffuser reeds, or some kind of dried plant material that will draw the liquid upward. Soak the ends for a couple hours, then flip around. Do this a couple times a week. Top up the mixture with more essential oil as needed.

