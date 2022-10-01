Here are few easy hacks to add quirky vibe to your home

Whether you want to create a relaxing vibe, a rustic look, or modern aesthetic, your decor helps your vision become a reality. Luckily, home decor and home goods can be made yourself. Customise your home décor to match your unique style and then consider which room they would fit best in.

Material required: Teacup, Wax, Wick, Cork boards, Cutter/scissor, Paint, Rope, Lamp, Glue gun, Tassels, Caning, Bandana, Clay pots and Mod podge.

Teacup candles: Melt wax into vintage teacups to create unique candles for your living room, home office or bedroom. Choose matching tea cups or mix up the designs depending on the vibe you are going for.

Mini cork boards: Perfect for hanging up reminder notes and to-do lists, cut cork boards in circles and hang them above your desk or in the kitchen. Layer the cork boards with colours that complement the other decor in your room.

Paint the keys: We have all been there — Which one is the backdoor key again? Paint each key with a different colour to differentiate them—using nail polish is the easiest method.

DIY rope table lamp: Have a lamp you are just tired of looking at? Try wrapping it with rope to give it a whole new, modern vibe. Wrap a cylindrical lamp base with 3/4-inch-thick rope, holding it in place with hot-glue. For added flair, hang tassels from the lamp’s neck.

Canning napkin rings: Dress up your table with these oh-so simple to make napkin rings. Cut out a piece of caning that is 8 inches long by 2 ½ inches tall. Use hot-glue to adhere the ends together, creating a ring. If desired, remove some of the cross canes to create a loose edge.

Bandana covered pots: Brighten up your pots by covering them in an array of colourful bandanas. Use mod podge to attach a bandana to the outside of desired-size clay pots, folding fabric one inch over the top rim and cutting off extra fabric as needed. Once dry, fill with seasonal blooms or ferns.

