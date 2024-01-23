Ginuary 2024: 5 Resto Bars In Mumbai To Enjoy Gin-Based Cocktails

Before January ends, celebrate the month of gin with some delectable cocktails at top restaurants in Mumbai. Noting that Ginuary is all about exploring and enjoying the drink and raising the celebration spirit with family and friends, head to these resto bars in the city which promise to offer you an unforgettable experience.

Here's where you can create your Ginuary moments by trying the best drinks from the bar menu.

(1) Merlion Ginsling at Amazonia

With a wild vibe created by forest-like interiors, one may go junglee at Amazonia by trying their special gin-based cocktail. Prepared with pineapple and lime juice, the drink is a perfect choice to enjoy a weekend party.

Location: G Block BKC

(2) Atlantic Litchi Sour at Epitome

You might have visited Epitome and known about its delicious food menu, but did you ever sneak peek into its drinks section? A drink prepared with litchi puree and gin is a must-try at this resto-bar.

Location: Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

(3) Green Jade Garden at Yazu

Yazu is popular among tipplers for its mouthwatering cocktail that blends gin, honey, fresh turmeric, and tonic water to provide customers with a refreshing experience. The well-crafted drink is said to transport people to a monastery with its sweet and relaxing taste.

Location: Raheja Classique, Andheri

(4) Spanish G&T at Blue Bop Cafe

Unlike others on the list, Blue Bop Cafe is visited by people for its stunning cocktails. Of the many available options from their drinks menu, we suggest you embrace the Spanish feel while vibing to the guitar tunes being played at the premises. Along with gin, the drink combines unique flavors from rosemary, orange bitters, and fresh black pepper.

Location: Linking Rd, Khar

(5) Beachside Bliss at The Coconut Boy

Want to travel to Goa when in Mumbai? This cocktail can set you high with such a kick, leaving you to experience the calmness of the beaches at every sip. It is garnished with a basil leaf and served chill to people visiting The Coconut Boy.

Location: Epitome Building, Bandra West