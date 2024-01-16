From Bar To Home: 4 DIY Cocktail Recipes You Must Give A Try

4 DIY Cocktail Recipes |

Why visit a pub to celebrate when you can prepare some amazing cocktails at home? In case, you enjoy sipping alcohol from your home bar, here are some DIY cocktail recipes you must try to go high on spirits. Be it a vodka-based preparation or with drops of rum, you can choose your favourite from the list curated by Monika Alcobev, a company providing India with few of the best brands of wines & spirits across the length and breadth of the world.

4 DIY cocktail recipes to make your celebrations memorable

(1) Coffee & Cuervo

In case you love the impressive aroma and taste of coffee beans in your drink, this recipe involving them is something that you would enjoy. The cocktail comes as a bold and caffeinated one that combines the rich flavours of coffee with the warmth of ‘Jose Cuervo Especial Reposado’ tequila.

~ 1.5 oz Jose Cuervo Especial Reposado Tequila

~ 1 oz Café Borgetti

~ 1 oz Freshly brewed Espresso

~ 0.5 oz Simple Syrup

~ Coffee beans (Garnish)

Read Also Happy Hot Toddy Day: Classic Cocktails To Celebrate The Occasion

(2) Citrus Drizzle

Citrus is integral to many cocktail preparations including the refreshing lemon juice, orange syrup, and more. Vodka lovers may try the Citrus Drizzle by adding some fresh lime juice and orange juice to the Russian Vodka.

~ 45ml Russian Standard Vodka

~ 60ml Orange Juice

~ 15ml Cointreau

~ 15ml Fresh Lime Juice

~ 15ml Simple Syrup

~ Lime & Orange Wedges (Garnish)

(3) 1800 Smash

Looking for a healthy drink this winter? You may go for this one prepared from Tequila Blanco. It offers a refreshing and herbaceous feel at every sip blending the aromatic notes of fresh basil with the crispness of ‘1800 Blanco’ tequila.

~ 2 oz 1800 Tequila Blanco

~ 1 oz Lime Juice

~ 0.75 oz Simple Syrup

~ 8-10 Fresh Basil Leaves

~ Basil (Garnish)

(4) Kiwi & Cuba

Have you ever tried rum with the tropical sweetness and tanginess of kiwi? This cocktail is a fusion that offers a unique taste and a rejuvenating experience. The drink might serve as a good pick for beginners trying to explore the world of alcohol.

~ 2 oz Viva El Ron White Rum

~ 1/2 cup Kiwi chunks

~ 1 oz Simple Syrup

~ 1 oz Lime Juice

~ Soda water

Edited and published by Swarna Srikanth