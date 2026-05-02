Genelia's Mangalsutra Bracelet With 'R' Initial Is The Most Romantic Nod To Husband Riteish Deshmukh On Raja Shivaji Release

Genelia Deshmukh's magalsutra bracelet | Instagram

Actress Genelia Deshmukh has been shelling out major traditional fashion goals with a series of Maharashtrian-inspired silhouettes, and her latest ensemble is as stunning as the last. As Raja Shivaji hit theatres on Maharashtra Day (May 1), she marked the occasion with a saree look that carried a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Riteish Deshmukh.

Check it out below:

Genelia's Paithani saree moment

For the special day, Genelia draped an exquisite Ahimsa Paithani saree by Chokhana, woven in a rare Kota zari-inspired structure. The six-yard reflected the kind of artistry that only 3000 skilled weavers in India can achieve, making it as exclusive as it is elegant.

She styled it in a classic drop pallu, letting the intricate weave take centre stage, while a vibrant rani-pink blouse added a striking contrast to the muted tones of the saree.

Romantic gesture for husband Riteish

While the saree was undeniably stunning, it was Genelia’s jewellery that truly stole the spotlight. In a romantic gesture, she donned a mangalsutra bracelet customised with the initial ‘R’, a subtle yet romantic nod to Riteish Deshmukh, who headlines the film.

She further layered the look with stunning pieces of jewellery, including a navratna necklace, a rani haar, delicate stud earrings, a matching maang tikka, gold kadas, and statement rings.

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Keeping the overall vibe refined, Genelia opted for a fresh, dewy makeup look with flushed cheeks, softly highlighted eyes, and nude pink lips. Her hair was styled in a sleek, centre-parted bun, keeping the vibe clean and perfectly in sync with the traditional aesthetic.