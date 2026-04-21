Genelia Deshmukh Honours Her Maharashtrian Roots In Pink Nauvari Saree For Raja Shivaji Trailer Launch, Says 'Wore Something That Felt Close To Me'

Genelia Deshmukh for Raja Shivaji trailer launch in Mumbai | Intagram

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Raja Shivaji with husband and actor Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh chose to honour her heritage, and the result was nothing short of regal. On Monday, the actress stepped out in a Maharashtrian look that told stories with unmistakable elegance.

Take a look:

Genelia Deshmukh's exquisite Nauvari saree

For the special event, Genelia draped a custom soft pink Nauvari saree by Ryree, blending elegance with deep cultural significance. The saree featured intricate Himroo weaving, a textile once associated with royalty, and was crafted using Ahimsa silk.

The detailing didn’t stop there. Subtle embroidery inspired by Maratha architectural motifs added depth and storytelling to the look, while the gentle pink hue brought a refreshing softness to the otherwise powerful silhouette.

She paired the saree with a matching blouse and draped a Himroo shawl, creating a layered, regal aesthetic that felt both rooted and refined.

Her accessories perfectly complemented the look. A traditional choker necklace, matching jhumkas, classic nath, stacked bangles, statement rings, and delicate payal added a traditional finish without overpowering the outfit.

For beauty, Genelia kept things glowing and graceful with a dewy base, softly flushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, and nude lips. A signature chandrakor bindi and a neatly styled middle-parted bun tied everything together, keeping the focus on her cultural ensemble.

'A little piece of my roots'

Sharing glimpses of her look, Genelia reflected on the emotional connect behind her outfit. She wrote, "Wore something that felt close to me - A Nauvari saree. A little piece of my roots, something I carry with me wherever I go. The Himroo weave and Ahimsa silk fabric make it so mindful and so so special. And this soft pink… just reminds me that strength can be gentle, and grace can be so powerful."

About Raja Shivaji

The trailer of Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, offers a glimpse into the life and journey of Chhatrapati. Shivaji Maharaj. The film explores his rise, battles, and vision of establishing swaraj. Riteish steps into the titular role, while Genelia portrays Saibai.

Set for a multilingual global release on May 1, 2026, the film aims to bring the legendary story of one of India’s greatest warriors to audiences worldwide.