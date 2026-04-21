Anushka Sharma Wears Simple ₹35,000 Kurta, Tulsi Mala With Virat Kohli To Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visit Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan |

When it comes to off-duty style, power duo Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to prove that less really is more. The couple recently stepped away from their high-glam public appearances for a quiet, spiritual visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in Vrindavan, and their understated looks instantly caught attention.

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Anushka’s elegant ethnic look

For the visit, Anushka chose a breezy, all-white ensemble that perfectly balanced comfort with quiet elegance. She donned a kurta set from Eka, with the full outfit along with a dupatta, priced at around ₹34,300.

The straight-fit cotton kurta featured a mandarin collar with a subtle front slit, full sleeves, and delicate floral embroidery that added just the right pop of colour. She paired it with matching white trousers and a lightweight dupatta adorned with an artistic print and blue edging, keeping things traditional and rooted.

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Her styling stayed refreshingly minimal with natural makeup featuring a dewy base, natural brows, and a hint of pink on the lips, while her hair was styled in loose, softly waved hair parted at the centre. A tulsi mala around her neck and a tilak on her forehead added a spiritual touch to the overall look.

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Virat Kohli’s understated casual fit

Matching her low-key vibe, Virat opted for a simple yet polished outfit. He wore a purple crew-neck sweatshirt with full sleeves and a tailored fit, paired with relaxed white linen pants that added a breezy, comfortable feel.

Keeping accessories minimal, he completed his look with round-framed glasses, a neatly groomed beard, and slicked-back hair. Like Anushka, he also wore a tulsi mala and tilak, aligning with the spiritual tone of the visit.