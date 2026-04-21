 Anushka Sharma Wears Simple ₹35,000 Kurta, Tulsi Mala With Virat Kohli To Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan
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Anushka Sharma Wears Simple ₹35,000 Kurta, Tulsi Mala With Virat Kohli To Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan

Power duo Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan. Anushka wore a ₹35,000 white kurta set by Eka with a dupatta, while Virat kept it simple in a sweatshirt and linen pants. Both wore tulsi malas and tilaks during the spiritual visit.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 10:29 AM IST
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Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visit Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan |

When it comes to off-duty style, power duo Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to prove that less really is more. The couple recently stepped away from their high-glam public appearances for a quiet, spiritual visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in Vrindavan, and their understated looks instantly caught attention.

Anushka’s elegant ethnic look

For the visit, Anushka chose a breezy, all-white ensemble that perfectly balanced comfort with quiet elegance. She donned a kurta set from Eka, with the full outfit along with a dupatta, priced at around ₹34,300.

The straight-fit cotton kurta featured a mandarin collar with a subtle front slit, full sleeves, and delicate floral embroidery that added just the right pop of colour. She paired it with matching white trousers and a lightweight dupatta adorned with an artistic print and blue edging, keeping things traditional and rooted.

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Her styling stayed refreshingly minimal with natural makeup featuring a dewy base, natural brows, and a hint of pink on the lips, while her hair was styled in loose, softly waved hair parted at the centre. A tulsi mala around her neck and a tilak on her forehead added a spiritual touch to the overall look.

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Virat Kohli’s understated casual fit

Matching her low-key vibe, Virat opted for a simple yet polished outfit. He wore a purple crew-neck sweatshirt with full sleeves and a tailored fit, paired with relaxed white linen pants that added a breezy, comfortable feel.

Keeping accessories minimal, he completed his look with round-framed glasses, a neatly groomed beard, and slicked-back hair. Like Anushka, he also wore a tulsi mala and tilak, aligning with the spiritual tone of the visit.

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