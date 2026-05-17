Gallery FPH: Two Brothers Bring ‘Soul On Canvas’ To Mumbai In Stunning Art Exhibition 

Mumbai’s art lovers have a new reason to stop by Nariman Point this month. At the latest edition of Gallery FPH, two brothers, Rahul Janrao Kirdak and Dhammapal Janrao Kirdak, are presenting a stunning new exhibition titled “Soul on Canvas,” running from May 16, 2026, to May 30, 2026.

Inside ‘Soul on Canvas’

The showcase beautifully brings together two completely different artistic styles under one roof, creating a visually rich and emotionally layered experience for visitors.

While Rahul’s work bursts with vibrant acrylic colours and expressive storytelling, Dhammapal’s creations lean towards detailed black-and-white compositions crafted using ink pen on handmade paper.

Together, the brothers create a fascinating balance between colour and minimalism, and tradition and experimentation.

“Our idea was to let two different artistic voices exist together while still feeling connected,” the artists shared through the exhibition concept.

Rahul Kirdak’s colourful storytelling

Rahul’s artworks instantly stand out for their vivid palette and layered emotional depth. His canvases explore themes ranging from spirituality and nature to portraits, culture, and contemporary life.

Using acrylic colours on canvas, Rahul creates paintings that feel alive with movement and emotion. Each artwork carries strong visual storytelling while maintaining harmony in colour and composition.

Visitors can expect bold brushwork, spiritual undertones, and visually immersive creations that celebrate culture and creativity.

Dhammapal Kirdak’s monochrome vision

On the other hand, Dhammapal’s work takes a quieter yet deeply impactful route. A self-taught artist who learned painting alongside his brother, Dhammapal has spent more than 22 years developing his artistic journey after beginning professionally in 2004.

His signature elephant-themed artworks symbolise strength, peace, wisdom, and spiritual energy. Created using ink pen on handmade paper, his black-and-white pieces are filled with intricate detailing and symbolic storytelling.

“Art is a sacred expression of emotion and inner strength,” reflects the philosophy behind Dhammapal’s creations.

A shared artistic journey

The brothers regularly organise two exhibitions every year. Their first showcase this year took place in Goa, while the current Mumbai edition marks their second major presentation of 2026.

Despite their contrasting mediums and visual approaches, both artists share a common goal, which is encouraging people to connect with art emotionally and experience creativity in an immersive way.

With Soul on Canvas, the Kirdak brothers invite viewers into a world where colour, culture, spirituality, and imagination come together through deeply personal artistic expression.

Other details:

Where: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: May 16 to May 30, 2026