FPH Gallery: Inside 'Prayas' Where Art Meets Emotion & Everyday Stories

Mumbai’s art scene is buzzing this May, and if you’re looking for something thoughtful yet visually immersive, the latest showcase at FPH Gallery might just be your next stop. Titled “Prayas – The Threads of Imagination,” this exhibition isn’t just about paintings on walls, it’s about stories, emotions, and the quiet power of effort coming together under one roof.

Nine artists, one exhibition

Curated by Prakash Narendra Atmakour, the exhibition runs from May 1 to May 15, 2026, bringing together nine diverse artists including Shrikant Kadam, Swapan Das, Vibha Ruia, Arsalaan Ahmed Husain, Sanjiivv Sankpal, Lakshmi P. Menon, Alok Bal, Manoj Sakle and Mrityunjay Mondal.

Inside ‘Prayas’

Step into the gallery, and you’re instantly pulled into a world that feels both intimate and expansive. The artworks move between abstract interpretations and figurative storytelling, capturing shepherds in motion, the quiet strength of a mother, farmers at work, dancers in rhythm, and even the optimism tied to education.

The idea behind “Prayas” is rooted in effort, how imagination takes shape through persistence. Each piece feels like a fragment of a larger narrative, blending personal stories with universal emotions. It’s not just about what’s depicted, but how it makes you feel.

Speaking about the curation, Prakash shared, “I curated the exhibition around a clear central theme, selecting pieces that fit the narrative and arranging them to create a smooth, engaging flow for visitors. The journey was challenging but rewarding, full of learning, coordination, and creative decisions, and very fulfilling to see it all come together in the end.”

He further explains the deeper vision, “As the curator, I see ‘Prayas – The Threads of Imagination’ as a powerful reflection of effort shaping creativity, where every work is a thread, and together they weave a bold story of imagination brought to life.”

What makes the exhibition particularly compelling is its emotional range. No two works feel the same, yet they coexist seamlessly. “All the paintings in this exhibition are special to me. Each one speaks in its own voice, telling a different story and carrying a unique emotion. Together, they reflect the many ways imagination takes shape through effort,” he adds.

And perhaps the most important takeaway? It’s meant to be experienced slowly. Prakash states, “I invite you to take your time with each piece. Let it speak to you in its own way, and find your own meaning within it. This exhibition is not just about what you see, but what you feel and imagine.”

In a city that rarely pauses, “Prayas” offers a moment to do exactly that, pause, reflect, and reconnect with the stories art quietly tells.

More details:

Where: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: May 1 to May 15, 2026