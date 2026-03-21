Gallery FPH: Artist Dr. Dattatray Goilkar Brings The Beauty Of India On Canvas

Art lovers in Mumbai have a reason to pause and soak in something deeply rooted yet visually striking. At the latest edition of Gallery FPH, artist Dr. Dattatray Goilkar is presenting his new showcase, “Samarth Kala” Art Exhibition 2026, running from March 16 to March 31. The exhibition is a reflection of India’s cultural richness, seen through the artist’s detailed and expressive lens.

Celebration of Indian themes & emotions

Dr. Goilkar's works span a wide range of subjects, from Indian traditions and Mumbai’s iconic architecture to wildlife, landscapes and portraits. Speaking about his inspiration, he shares, “My paintings depict themes such as ‘Indian culture,’ iconic buildings of Mumbai, wildlife, landscapes, and portrait work.”

His art goes beyond visuals, tapping into deeper emotions and storytelling. “I draw inspiration from the beauty (aesthetics) and emotions of traditional Indian subjects. Through these themes, I try to express them in my paintings,” he says, adding that nature also plays a key role in shaping his work. “I am also inspired by nature — for example, how animals show deep love for their families and children.”

Experimenting with technique & texture

What sets his collection apart is the technique. The artist blends traditional themes with modern execution, experimenting with layered textures and dimensional effects. “In all these paintings, I have experimented on canvas using 3D (three-dimensional) and texture painting techniques, along with acrylic and oil colours,” he explains.

One of the standout pieces in the exhibition is inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. “This is one of Mumbai’s famous and historic buildings… it is not just a building but a monument. That is why I felt inspired to portray it in my painting,” he shares, highlighting his admiration for the city’s architectural legacy.

Journey rooted in passion & practice

Hailing from Kolhapur, Dr. Goilkar's journey in art has been shaped by dedication and consistent practice. After completing his A.T.D. and B.V.A., he has spent over 25 years immersed in art, creating more than 600 paintings and showcasing his work in 57 exhibitions across cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and beyond.

Inspired by legends like M. F. Husain and Raja Ravi Varma, he continues to evolve while staying rooted in Indian aesthetics. Alongside creating art, he has also been teaching for over two decades and is associated with the “Samarth Kala” art school in Jalgaon, where thousands have learned classical art.

For visitors, the artist has a simple yet meaningful message: “I would like to tell the visitors coming here that they should observe every painting very carefully. Each painting has its own subject, and if you look at the details closely, you will understand it.”

Adding to the showcase, artist Mahadevi Goilkar is also presenting select works, making the exhibition a diverse and engaging experience.

Other details:

Where: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: March 16 to March 31, 2026