Gallery FPH: Shrikant Arvind Kharat's Mumbai Exhibition Is A Love Letter To India's Heritage

Some artists paint landscapes. Others capture emotions. For artist Shrikant Arvind Kharat, every canvas becomes a conversation with history. His latest solo exhibition, Pigments of Antiquity, currently on view at Gallery FPH in Mumbai from August 1 to August 15, invites visitors to slow down and rediscover the beauty hidden within India's temples, heritage landmarks and everyday architectural treasures.

A visual tribute to India's architectural legacy

The exhibition, titled Pigments of Antiquity, celebrates India's rich architectural heritage through a collection of paintings inspired by historic structures and timeless craftsmanship.

Speaking about the show, Kharat describes it as "a visual tour honouring craft and structural mastery of Indian Architecture." While ancient temple monuments form the heart of the exhibition, visitors will also find works inspired by Mumbai's iconic landmarks, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), along with old boats and scenes that reflect the city's enduring character.

Finding beauty in light, shadow & everyday moments

Rather than simply documenting monuments, Kharat focuses on the atmosphere surrounding them. He says he enjoys observing how changing light transforms familiar places, adding that the play of light and shadow around historic structures continues to inspire many of his compositions.

The exhibition showcases Kharat's versatility with different artistic techniques. Depending on the subject, he works with watercolours, acrylics, pen, and even tinted paper, particularly for his Mumbai-inspired series.

Each medium allows him to interpret heritage differently, from soft watercolour washes that capture mood to pen illustrations that highlight intricate architectural details.

Stories behind the canvases

Among the featured works is Red Boat, where Kharat intentionally stripped away distractions from the surrounding beach to focus entirely on a solitary boat glowing under warm evening light. By simplifying the composition, he wanted the viewer's attention to remain fixed on the subject that first captivated him.

Red Boat |

Another painting, Serenity, draws inspiration from a peaceful corner inside the University of Pune campus. Trees, stone structures and natural surroundings come together in a composition that deliberately leaves certain areas unfinished. According to Kharat, this gives the artwork a distinctive quality, making it feel "incomplete yet complete."

Serenity |

His Mumbai Series offers a different visual language altogether. Created on tinted paper using pen work, the collection embraces a vintage aesthetic while celebrating the city's historic landmarks through a fresh artistic approach.

Mumbai Series |

From graphic designer to full-time artist

Although drawing has been part of his life since childhood, Kharat's artistic journey wasn't a straight path.

He recalls pencils and paper being his closest companions growing up, though life occasionally interrupted his practice. After spending 10 years working as a graphic designer, he eventually decided to pursue art full-time.

For the past three years, he has been painting professionally, travelling to create artworks outdoors while also exhibiting and selling his creations.

An invitation to experience the journey

Kharat hopes visitors don't simply look at the paintings but connect with them. He describes the exhibition as a visual record of the places he has experienced, observed and translated onto canvas.

Inviting audiences to visit, he says he hopes the joy he felt while creating every artwork reaches viewers as well, adding that happiness is contagious and can travel from the artist's process to those experiencing the finished paintings.

Other details:

Where: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: August 1 to August 15, 2026