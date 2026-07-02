Gallery FPH: Rajan Raghavan's 'Force' Brings The Timeless Bond Between Humans & Horses To Life

Step into Gallery FPH at Nariman Point this July, and you'll find more than a collection of paintings – you'll discover stories of courage, resilience and silent companionship. Artist Rajan Raghavan's latest solo exhibition, Force, invites viewers to pause and reflect on the extraordinary relationship between humans and horses, using powerful imagery to explore emotions that often go unspoken.

Inside his solo exhibition

On display from July 1 to July 15, 2026, the exhibition presents a stunning series of works where horses emerge as symbols of freedom, trust and hope. Rather than portraying them merely as majestic animals, Raghavan uses them to mirror the inner strength that people often overlook within themselves.

"I want to remind people of the strength and resilience they often forget they carry within themselves," says the artist.

Each canvas in Force tells a different story. While some works celebrate courage and determination, others focus on trust, companionship and the quiet emotional connection shared between humans and horses. Together, they create a visual narrative that encourages visitors to look beyond the surface and discover deeper meanings.

His artistic style & more

Raghavan's artistic style is equally distinctive. He combines textured brushwork with delicate, fine strokes to create movement and depth. Humans are largely depicted in monochrome, while the horses burst with expressive colours, each shade carefully chosen to represent a different emotion and state of mind.

Art has been part of Raghavan's life since childhood. His passion for drawing eventually led him to formal training at a drawing school, followed by earning his National Diploma in Drawing and Painting in 1984. Decades later, he continues to create with the same curiosity and dedication that first inspired him as a young artist.

As visitors walk through Force, Raghavan hopes they leave with more than admiration for the artwork. "I encourage every young person to make time for art because it inspires, heals and helps us connect with ourselves and others," he says.

Other details:

Where: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: July 1 to July 15, 2026