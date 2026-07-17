Gallery FPH: Shraddha Sawant Brings India's Artistic Legacy To Life At Mumbai Exhibition

Art has the power to preserve history while inspiring new conversations, and that's exactly what Shraddha S. Sawant hopes to achieve through her latest exhibition at Gallery FPH, Nariman Point, running from July 16 to July 31. Presented under her platform Art Closet, the showcase brings together Indian heritage-inspired works alongside abstract, contemporary, spiritual and modern creations, inviting visitors to experience India's artistic diversity under one roof.

An exhibition for every kind of art lover

Rather than focusing on a single style, the exhibition embraces a wide spectrum of artistic expression. While Indian heritage art remains its core, visitors can also explore abstract compositions, contemporary works and spiritually inspired paintings.

"The exhibition is presented by Art Closet and celebrates a diverse collection of artworks. While our primary focus is Indian Heritage Art, we also showcase modern, abstract, contemporary, and spiritual artworks, offering something for every art lover," says Sawant.

Celebrating culture through colour and creativity

The exhibition revolves around themes of Indian culture, heritage, spirituality, nature, emotions and modern storytelling. By placing traditional and contemporary works together, the collection encourages viewers to appreciate both the country's artistic roots and its evolving creative voice.

For Sawant, the inspiration comes from India's timeless artistic traditions. "My inspiration comes from India's rich artistic heritage and the belief that art connects people across generations. I want to preserve traditional art forms while encouraging appreciation for all styles of art," she shares.

Sawant primarily works with acrylics and textured techniques, while collaborating artists contribute through mixed media, charcoal, natural pigments and layered textures. The colour palette shifts between earthy shades inspired by heritage and vibrant hues that reflect India's rich cultural energy, creating visual variety across the exhibition.

Stories hidden within every artwork

Among the featured works is Circle of Life, a painting that symbolises life's continuous cycle of growth, transformation and renewal. Alongside it are heritage-inspired artworks celebrating India's traditional art forms, as well as abstract pieces that leave room for personal interpretation.

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"I have also created heritage-inspired works that celebrate India's traditional art forms, along with abstract pieces that encourage viewers to find their own personal meaning," she explains.

Balancing finance and fine art

Although Sawant works full-time as a financial analyst, art has remained a constant passion throughout her life. Her desire to create a platform that promotes original artworks and Indian creativity led to the birth of Art Closet.

"Art has always been a passion, which gradually became my purpose. I feel every art tells a story and this platform promotes those stories and their original artworks while celebrating India's rich artistic heritage," she says.

An invitation to explore Indian art

As visitors walk through the exhibition, Sawant hopes they connect emotionally with the artworks, regardless of their preferred artistic style.

"I hope each artwork sparks curiosity, emotion, or inspiration. Whether you love heritage, abstract, or contemporary art, I hope you leave with a deeper appreciation for the beauty and diversity of Indian art. As the name says, Art Closet we have everything for everyone in our Closet."

Other details:

Where: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: July 16 to July 31, 2026