Gallery FPH: Konkan Through The Eyes Of Jagdish Karjekar

For artist Jagdish Karjekar, Konkan is more than just a destination; it's home, memory, and endless inspiration. Now, after four decades of artistic exploration, he is bringing those cherished landscapes to Mumbai through his latest exhibition, "Konkan Nature", currently on display at Gallery FPH from June 16 to June 30, 2026.

Exhibition opens in Mumbai

Featuring nearly 29 acrylic-on-canvas works, the exhibition is a heartfelt tribute to the region that shaped the artist's childhood. Through vivid colours and intricate detailing, Karjekar captures the essence of Konkan's natural beauty, from tranquil coastlines and bustling fishing harbours to migratory flamingos and lush greenery.

Popular landmarks such as Agardanda Bandar and Shrivardhan Bandar find a place in the collection, serving as visual anchors for stories deeply rooted in the artist's personal experiences.

Works inspired by Konkan landscapes

"Konkan has always lived within me," says Karjekar. "The sea, the trees, the changing skies, the quiet villages, I grew up surrounded by these sights. Every painting in this exhibition comes from a memory, an emotion, or a moment that stayed with me."

The exhibition's theme explores the nature of nature, inviting viewers to look beyond landscapes and appreciate the subtle rhythms of the natural world. Whether it's the graceful movement of flamingos or the calm of a coastal sunset, each canvas reflects a deep connection between artist and environment.

Karjekar's journey with art began over 40 years ago, driven by a passion that started in childhood. "Painting was never a profession first, it was always a passion," he reflects. "Even as a child, I found myself sketching scenes around me. Today, I still feel the same excitement every time I begin a new canvas."

At Konkan Nature, visitors are not merely viewing paintings; they are stepping into a visual diary filled with nostalgia, beauty, and a lifelong love for one of Maharashtra's most enchanting regions.

Other details:

Where: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: June 16 to June 30, 2026