Gallery FPH: Yuvraj Patil's Paintings Invite Viewers To Pause And Reflect

Art often begins with a simple observation, a fleeting emotion, or a memory that refuses to fade. For artist Yuvraj Sadashiv Patil, it has been a lifelong companion, one that guided him through challenges, shaped his identity, and eventually transformed him into one of Maharashtra's recognised contemporary painters.

Now, visitors to Gallery FPH at Nariman Point can experience his latest exhibition, running from June 1 to June 15, which brings together a collection of works that celebrate human emotions, spirituality, and everyday life.

Inside his exhibition

The exhibition presents a diverse body of work created using charcoal and acrylic on canvas. Rather than focusing on a single theme, Patil's paintings invite viewers into different worlds and moments. Some works radiate peace and introspection, while others capture movement, devotion, and quiet contemplation.

One striking artwork portrays a monk, symbolising inner calm and balance. Another depicts a young woman walking towards a temple, seemingly lost in thought. Together, these paintings create a visual narrative that encourages viewers to pause and reflect.

"Every painting captures a different moment and emotion," says Patil. "Like life itself, the creative process is unpredictable. You don't always know where a painting is headed, but when it finally comes together, there is a deep sense of peace."

Yuvraj Patil's artistic journey

Born in Pimpalwadi, Kolhapur, Patil's artistic journey began during his school years under the guidance of art teacher Sanjay Kumbhar. What started with drawing exams, rangoli competitions, and experiments with watercolours gradually evolved into a professional career.

After completing his diploma in drawing and painting, Patil moved to Mumbai to pursue art full-time. Over the years, charcoal emerged as his signature medium, helping him carve a unique identity through large-scale monochromatic works. More recently, he has begun introducing subtle colour accents into his compositions, creating a fresh visual language while retaining the depth of his charcoal practice.

Today, Patil's subjects range from rural life and women to horses, Mumbai cityscapes, and depictions of Gautama Buddha. His work has travelled across India and internationally, with exhibitions in cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Dubai.

Looking ahead, the artist remains eager to explore new themes and mediums. His next major exhibition is scheduled at Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai in January 2027. For now, however, Gallery FPH offers art lovers an opportunity to witness a body of work shaped by perseverance, observation, and an enduring love for storytelling through art.

Other details:

Where: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: June 1 to June 15, 2026