Established Artists Share Space With Emerging Talents At Jehangir Art Gallery's Unique Intergenerational Exhibition |

Mumbai: Established artists in their seventies are sharing space with emerging talents at a new exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery, highlighting a unique intergenerational dialogue in the city’s art scene.

Exhibition inauguration

​The exhibition, ‘To Be Continued…’, featuring nearly 70 works by artists across age groups, was inaugurated on Tuesday evening. Organised by Tela Art Gallery, the show opened in the presence of theatre personality Raell Padamsee, aviation consultant Parvez Damania, and Rajendra Patil, President of the Bombay Art Society.

​The exhibition features works by artists such as Kiran Chopra, 70, and Isha Patel, 27, among others. Curators Ritu Chopra and Vikas Singh said the initiative aims to juxtapose emerging talent with seasoned practitioners, creating a shared platform for artistic exchange.

Age diversity of artists

​The exhibition showcases a range of styles, including conceptual mixed media by Amita Goswami, surrealism by Antra Srivastava, metal sculptures by veteran artist Chandan Roy, and abstract expressionism by Cheena Madan. Neeraj Sharma, 59, contributes contemporary abstract works, and Shreyas Khanvilkar, 62, showcases a blend of conceptual and abstract art. Kiran Chopra adds depth with her distinctive monochrome works.

​Younger voices are also prominently featured, including Isha Patel, known for her innovative mixed media scrap art. Kailash Kale, 36, and Dr Mayera Suman, also 36, represent conceptual contemporary practices, reflecting evolving artistic narratives.

​Chopra said that the mix is deliberate. "It is not about grouping artists by style or generation. It is about tracing how ideas evolve, pause, and pick up again across time," said Chopra. "Seasoned voices stand alongside mid-career explorations. Each work holds its own space, but together they suggest that an artist’s journey is never truly finished. It is, quite literally, to be continued."

​The opening drew several members of Mumbai’s art community, including Boman Irani, who reflected on the transformative power of art. “Art can calm you, it can excite you… it may want you to be a better human being,” he said, while praising the curators’ efforts to bring together diverse voices.

​Irani also encouraged greater exposure to the arts, urging parents to introduce children to galleries alongside leisure attractions. His interaction with participating artists stood out, as he spent time engaging with their works and offering encouragement.

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