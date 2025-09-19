 Gadget Guide: 5 Tech Products That Redefine Indulgence
Gadget Guide: 5 Tech Products That Redefine Indulgence

Sayoni BhaduriUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
article-image
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) |

Dyson Jasper Plum Airwrap i.d.

A must-have in every beauty enthusiast's arsenal, Dyson Airwrap i.d., the multi-styler and dryer, is now available in a Jasper Plum colourway. The versatile hairstyling tool continues to ace effortless functionality with Bluetooth, personalised airflow and temperature setting, ensuring perfect tresses with minimal effort.

Price: ₹41,900

iPhone Air

Apple has launched its newest mobile device, iPhone Air. With a 5.6mm width, the device uses a grade 5 titanium frame and Apple silicon-based internal architecture. The phone also features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion up to 120Hz, powered by Apple-designed chips A19 Pro, N1, and C1X. A 48MP Fusion Main camera offers improved image quality, and the 18MP Centre Stage front camera takes selfies to the next level. iPhone Air will be available in four finishes: space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue.

Price: ₹11,9900 onwards

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen)

The second generation of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones retains exceptional audio quality and noise-cancelling, while introducing upgrades such as lossless USB-C audio and low-latency sound. The Cinema Mode makes dialogue in video content clearer. Apart from black, white and smoke, the headphones will also be available in limited-edition Driftwood Sand and Midnight Violet colours.

Price on request

Nikon Z f mirrorless camera

Inspired by the heritage design of Nikon film cameras, Nikon Z f has announced a silver version of the Nikon Z f mirrorless camera series. The camera will support Film Grain feature along with the rich imaging expression of the full-frame. The image-processing engine, EXPEED 7, can process pixel shift, advanced AF tracking and enhanced VR. Nikon Z f will be available in six colours: Indigo Blue, Red, Green, Orange, Grey, and Brown.

Price on request

Sony ULT Tower 9

Pump up the volume at your next weekend villa getaway with Sony’s ULT Tower 9, a high-energy entertainment hub. The tower-style speaker unit comes with select bass modes, 360° Party Sound and 360° Party Light that can convert any space into a groovy gathering. Sony ULT Tower 9 has a 25-hour battery life, a built-in handle and casters for easy portability, a water-resistant top panel for durability, and a built-in power bank to keep your devices charged.

Price: ₹99,990

